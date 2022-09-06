A young Nigerian woman could not control her anger after a pastor punched her during a deliverance session

In a video making the rounds online, the embittered lady cried out to people at a market after returning from the church

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the incident with many netizens expressing shock

A Nigerian lady got infuriated following her recent deliverance session with a pastor at Warri.

A trending video making the rounds online shows the moment curious people probed her to know why she returned angry after going for a service.

Lady rages as pastor punches her Photo Credit: @youngj570

Source: UGC

She opened up about the pastor punching her during the deliverance session which made her eyes swell.

While some people at the market square found her condition a bit hilarious, some others sympathised with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to viral video

@oolumaryidowu noted:

"This one na serious vawulance Abi Dem they blow person eye for deliverance service, abeg name of church. abi something don join ona together b4."

@jupita_33 said:

"The pastor get personal issue with you."

@no1_bodyenhancemen wrote:

"Omo then done use your story as sound Sharp sharp, within an hour o."

@uwodeginika added:

"Which kind pastor go blow person during deliverance? Na deliverance abi na torture be that?"

@useriknoble said:

"As your spirit no wan hear prayer he go collect na."

@user930615644alero commented:

"I know her for market ooo I dey even fear to buy something from her because she likes wahala oo."

@oshbaby_limited wrote:

"No mind am she no pay offering na him pastor con vex turn everything to deliverance service."

Watch the video below:

Pastor beats congregation thoroughly in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ugandan pastor has come under heavy criticism for caning his followers during a Sunday service.

Prophet Kevin Kintu was praying for his followers when he asked them to come and receive the cane as part of the prayers. The followers started trooping to the front of the church, where they were beaten on their backs.

None of them was spared, young and old, man and woman. The events of the service did not go well with netizens on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok where the video was posted.

Source: Legit.ng