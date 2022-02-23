A Nigerian lady has opened up on how she feels about the strike declared by university teachers across the country

The Academic Staff Union of Universities last week declared a one-month strike, ultimately meaning that students will stay at home

But one Nigerian student sounded as if she is not worried about the whole thing as she said she wants to relax and do other things

A Lady has said that education is not taken seriously in Nigeria that she is trying to relax and do other things for herself.

She was speaking against the backdrop of the recently declared strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The lady says she is trying to relax and do other things. Photo credit: @shezedon and Phongthorn Hiranlikhit/ EyeEm/ Getty Images

The union had declared a one-month strike last week, grounding academic activities in universities across Nigeria.

I want to relax and do other things

But the lady who spoke in a video during an opinion poll sounded unperturbed by the whole thing. The video was shared on Twitter by @shegzedon. Her words:

"I'm just hearing it right now. So I'm happy, it's good news. Because I have things to do, you know I'm doing photography and I'm trying to relax. School is taking up my time and obviously nobody is serious about school in this country including the government themselves. So, you know you just have to find something going on for yourself, something that works for you, and school is not it."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

Other Nigerians have started reacting to the lady's views. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@Ex3mePheleep commented:

"With all the years you’ve spent in Nigerian university what did you gain?"

@gnxsis reacted:

"Find something that works for you! This right here is someone who's tired of the system and trying to just make the best of her time. Whether you agree with her or not y'all caught up in the same strike."

@Kolade remarked:

"Imagine what this one is saying. We plenty whey no serious for this country this girl na the deputy."

ASUU declares strike

Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities declared a warning strike.

The body said the strike will last for one month.

ASUU is bitter and angry that the Federal Government of Nigeria has failed to honour agreements reached with the body.

