Big Nigerian Ladies Spray N1000 Notes on Their Spiritual Mother in Church, Their Video Goes Viral
- A short clip of a big female spenders storming a church with their white garments has got many people admiring them
- The ladies had bundles of N1000 notes in their hands as they doled them out to their spiritual mother who was dancing
- TikToker who found the big show of wealth absurd in the house of God complained that such was allowed
A video of ladies in white garment expressing their love in the church by raining naira notes has got many people talking.
The clip which was shared by @sandysplace1had had the below words layered on it:
"Benin big girls storm church with million to surprise their spiritual mother."
Display of wealth
A woman carried a box filled with N1,000 notes as they kept spraying more on her while she danced.
"See as my eyes swell": Lady blows hot as pastor punches her during deliverance session, video stirs reactions
A lady in white garment could be seen with a big bundle of money. She took her time to dishing them out. Many people danced while this went on.
Ti Hannah said:
"God forgive us all."
Peace annie said:
"E be like say na celestial church I go dey attend."
user5436049937129 said:
"na wa oo this is not real celestial."
Agulefo Blossom said:
"And they are staying in an incomplete building."
Joykim skincare said:
"Which kind money be dis, haaa I have never see dirty notes spray like dis."
Shuga said:
"You go know say the spiritual mother don do better spiritual work for dem. It’s well."
Mmhuhx2 said:
"I beg make u na share the church location..."
"Have they gone to heaven?" Lady visits Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall to know why they stopped visiting homes
bellamakanak said:
"where this church dey ooo abeg ooo."
ayomidun5 said:
"What’s this, and na church be this o."
Uwailababy4222 said:
"I pray one of this girls come to my man ooh God Abeg ooh."
Millionaire lady graduated
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.
In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.
She even flashed a big bundle of money. In another part of the video, she could be seen in a club spraying money as she partied hard.
