A short clip of a big female spenders storming a church with their white garments has got many people admiring them

The ladies had bundles of N1000 notes in their hands as they doled them out to their spiritual mother who was dancing

TikToker who found the big show of wealth absurd in the house of God complained that such was allowed

A video of ladies in white garment expressing their love in the church by raining naira notes has got many people talking.

The clip which was shared by @sandysplace1had had the below words layered on it:

"Benin big girls storm church with million to surprise their spiritual mother."

Display of wealth

A woman carried a box filled with N1,000 notes as they kept spraying more on her while she danced.

A lady in white garment could be seen with a big bundle of money. She took her time to dishing them out. Many people danced while this went on.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ti Hannah said:

"God forgive us all."

Peace annie said:

"E be like say na celestial church I go dey attend."

user5436049937129 said:

"na wa oo this is not real celestial."

Agulefo Blossom said:

"And they are staying in an incomplete building."

Joykim skincare said:

"Which kind money be dis, haaa I have never see dirty notes spray like dis."

Shuga said:

"You go know say the spiritual mother don do better spiritual work for dem. It’s well."

Mmhuhx2 said:

"I beg make u na share the church location..."

bellamakanak said:

"where this church dey ooo abeg ooo."

ayomidun5 said:

"What’s this, and na church be this o."

Uwailababy4222 said:

"I pray one of this girls come to my man ooh God Abeg ooh."

Millionaire lady graduated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.

In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.

She even flashed a big bundle of money. In another part of the video, she could be seen in a club spraying money as she partied hard.

