A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions online following a recent street interview which he granted

In the viral video, he was asked if he'd accept $20 million (N8.5 billion) to allow his wife to cheat on him for one week

The young man in his response said he'd never agree to that and his response has caused a frenzy on social media

A young man was recently called upon to answer a few questions during a recent street interview.

The interview kicked off and the interviewer asked if he can allow his wife to cheat on him for a week if he was given N8.5 billion.

Nigerian man rejects N8.5 billion offer to allow wife cheat

Source: Instagram

"If your wife offers you N8.5 billion to cheat on you for one week, how will you respond to that?", the interviewer asked.

Without hesitation, the young man immediately rejected the offer stating that he will never accept such an offer.

Mixed reactions trail video

His response has however caused a debate on social media as netizens share their thoughts.

Jo_diwurld asked:

"Is this playing? What type of playing is this?"

Ay_oflagosfit said:

"Oh I get I can’t accept it but I can collect it nice."

shelie456 wrote:

"Hmmmmmm if I be man I will aspect ooooooo."

Clefbuster1 remarked:

"See mumu man."

Domnan_ea said:

"Omo! Make I just read comments sha."

Nakaayijoanitah8 wrote:

"Let me just read the comments."

Only1_ednariches commented:

"Oya oh make una con answer oh. Some go dey lie dey form principles now."

Prince_barry asked:

"How much come be destiny?"

Corsetsteelhome added:

"Why will he accept?

"If na him go sleep with another woman, then he will definitely accept."

Baba_londoner_backup_ said:

"Abeg make hin add 2 months."

