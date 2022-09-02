A Nigerian mother got scared after her husband suggested that they give sleeping medicine to their little baby

In a trending video, the baby was lying beside his father's side at around 2. am still awake and playing on the bed

After a long time of babysitting his son, the father suggested to his wife that they get sleeping medicine to make him sleep better

A Nigerian mother was not having it when her husband suggested that they give sleeping pills to their son.

The father got tired of babysitting his little son who stayed awake till around two in the early hours of the morning.

In a funny video, The mother stood at the door as her husband lamented over the child's inability to sleep early.

The mother on the other hand informed him that she will be leaving the baby with him to go to another room.

However, she was forced to change her mind when her tired husband suggested sleeping medicine for the baby.

"E get as e go reach, I go just give am sleeping medicine", the man said.

Reacting to her husband's statement, the surprised mother fired back immediately.

"You go give who sleeping medicine? I will never leave my baby with you for night. God forbid", the mother reacted.

Netizens react to viral video

zinnysugar asked:

"What’s the baby’s bip doing on his neck?"

Janemirabel noted:

"No sleep at all, hardest part of giving birth."

Domingo_loso commented:

"Wettin this bros put for neck? I am flummoxed."

__wuraola_ commented:

"Una just dey start,daddy don dey wear bib for neck sef."

Only1_ednariches reacted:

"Na d baby handkerchief wey d guy tie for neck dey funny me. Is not easy oh. Some people actually desperately need dis child and dey don’t mind d wahala dat comes with it."

Iphie__uliah reacted:

"E say na you said? Are you carrying the baby? Carry an small, she don do 9months marathon

Officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote:

"Omo the most stresful is having keep checking if they are breathing that phobia no be here."

Elisabeth_a_secas7 remarked:

"Oga it’s your duty too oooo."

Janemirabel recounted:

"That's how I put one of my twins on my chest the baby fell plus I hit my head on the wall."

