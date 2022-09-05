Makayla Maarie, a very pretty young lady, has stirred social media reactions after claiming she bagged her 4th degree at the age of 22

Her claim which looks logically impossible does not sit well with some social media users who have called her out for allegedly misleading the public

However, some believe her story is possible, and they have taken to the tweet she made to shower her with congratulations

A beautiful lady named Makayla Maarie is currently getting a lot of attention on Twitter after she said she has four university degrees at the age of 22.

People say this is logically impossible, but she insists she has the degrees and has shared photos online to celebrate the feat.

The beautiful black lady's testimony of 4 degrees at 22 does not sit well with some people. Photo credit: @makayla_maarie.

Alumni of the University of Texas at San Antonio

Makayla's bio on her Twitter handle says she is an alumnus of UTSA, which is The University of Texas at San Antonio, USA.

There is, however, no mention of the courses she studied or the years she obtained the said degrees on her bio. But the latest tweet she made says her 4th degree is in cosmetology.

How possible is Makayla Maarie's testimony?

According to Think Students, the average age for leaving school and proceeding to university is 18. If the student studies a 4-year course, they would likely finish at 21.

This means except in special cases where exceptionally bright students are admitted earlier in life, the chances of acquiring a first degree before the age of 18 are slim.

According to US News, many universities in the USA had a high percentage of students that are aged 25 and are still pursuing an undergraduate degree as of 2020-2021.

Some, however, say it could be that Makayla took minor courses which may not be called degrees. Someone drew attention to this.

Nevertheless, the lady's claim has gone viral and elicited countless congratulatory messages. Many people had doubts.

See her tweet below:

Social media reacts as Makayla Marrie celebrates her 4th degree

@TeflonGeneral said:

"Y’all could just ask her what degrees she has & at what age she got them. The math in the replies / QRT is cracking me up."

@Moonruona commented:

"4 degrees at 22? Is this supposed to be a joke or something. I am Older than 22 and you look older. Yo, stop capping. Congratulations tho."

@eimilefrances said:

"How is that possible? A degree takes 3-6 years."

@LawrenceMango said:

4th degree at the age of 22. Is it a joke or what? Beg to differ. At what age did u start your school? If u are kidding, fine. Truly speaking the academic arithmetic doesn't tally."

Source: Legit.ng