A Nigerian lady who has been in a long distance marriage with an American man finally got to see him

In a video, the beautiful lady revealed it took them three years before physically met as husband and wife

A separate clip she shared showed that she took ample foodstuffs like stock fish while travelling to the US

A young lady in a relationship with an oyinbo man for three years has been able to meet him after three years of marriage.

Before departure, the lady did a full vlog to document how she was getting ready by fixing her nails and getting her hair done.

The woman took local food stuffs to America. Photo source: TikTok/@simplicity_presh

Source: UGC

She travelled with Nigerian foodstuffs

A day to leaving for America, the wife had all her hair done as she kept singing Naira Marley's First Time in America.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people who reacted to the lady's clip commended her. She captioned the video:

"If you are in a long distance relationship just trust the process God never fails."

In a separate video, the Nigerian lady revealed that one of the things she took when travelling abroad were stock fish, eguisi, ogbono, and other food items.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

crystal jay said:

"babe please I want to ask u something not money please but about your travelling stuffs please follow me back."

Cita said:

"Well where is your partner and why are you outside and not doing the video together in his house."

Sarah Goodluck said:

"congratulations to you, soon it will be my turn in jesus name amen."

Clemzi Clement said:

"Maddddd I love this . Congratulations to you joor."

Shakys12 said:

"We a on 1 year but already tired of waiting, you deserve it dear."

Kemz.O said:

"Does it mean am going to wait this long omg…. Congratulations."

She replied:

"yes ooo. it's really long."

Kid prayed for good husbands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian girl's prayer video got many people reacting on social media.

The kid prayed in front of some adults behind the camera. In the clip, she employed a bottle as her microphone as she prayed for good husbands for those responding to her prayer.

She added that her family's business will prosper and grow in leaps and bounds. The kid said that whoever wishes them failure in business would meet their waterloo.

Source: Legit.ng