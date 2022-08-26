A pretty young lady has shared the story of how she was dumped by her boyfriend when she started selling crayfish

According to the young lady, her man failed to catch the vision she had, saying she has succeeded since no one can be written off

TikTok users who have seen the video of her testimony say success is the best revenge anyone could offer

A pretty lady has jumped on a popular TikTok challenge in which people share how and why their lovers dumped them.

Jumping on the now viral challenge, the young lady said her boyfriend left her because she started selling crayfish.

She said she has refused to give up her crayfish business. Photo credit: TikTok/@springfoods_.

Source: UGC

The lady says no one can be written off in life and that people's lives are in phases. She said she has succeeded and gone international with her crayfish business.

She wrote on TikTok:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"He didn't catch the vision. Never write anybody off. Life is in phases, men are in sizes. I choke now."

She shared two photos that capture her past and her present. In one of the photos, she was seen carrying a bag of crayfish on her head while in the second, she was in a well-furnished office where she now works.

TikTok users react

Meanwhile, users on the video-sharing platform are busy analysing the lady's post in the comment section. Some clearly say success is the best revenge while others simply said she looks transformed in the new photo she shared. See some of the comments below:

@May said:

"Massive success is the best revenge."

@LummyEmpire commented:

"And now the Jagaban of snails vendor."

@benitapaul3031 commented:

"Standing on your decisions without looking back is the best of all."

@favouratta said:

"This is mindblowing God bless you ma'am more grace and height."

@Smart Onyeukwu reacted:

"This is the best version of the challenge."

@Nifemi446

"This is what we call transition."

Nigerian man collects bank loan, uses it to buy engagement ring for his girl

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man collected loan from a bank and used the money to buy a ring for his girlfriened.

According to the story, the man later ended things with the girl as they never got married as planned.

The commercial bank later started to ask the man for the money, tackling him to pay up his debt.

Source: Legit.ng