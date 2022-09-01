A Nigerian father got so heartbroken after finding out his son was not in medical school as he thought

The doting father had been sending millions to his son who rented a house in another state where he squandered all the money

After getting a hold of his son's misdeed, the sad father asked his son never to come home or else he'd be sent to prison

A young boy ignited the wrath of his Nigerian father after deceiving him for seven years and squandering his money.

The young lad was sent to a medical school for 7 years, but he left school for another state without informing his parents.

He collected money from his parents for school fees and also received provisions and foodstuffs from his mother from Kaduna.

Seven years later, his father found out about his mischievous act and sent him out of his house. He also threatened to call the Police on him and send him to prison.

Sharing the story via Twitter, @Mr_Mekzy said:

"My uncle has been paying his son’s school fees to study medicine in a private uni for 7 good years and he had no idea that he wasn’t in school all this while. The boy rented an apartment in PH and was squandering millions of naira. He just found out and he’s so heartbroken.

"He has told the boy to leave his house and never come back because if he sets his eyes on him, he’ll off him and go to prison. His mother has sent him to go and stay with her relatives.

"The boy was collecting school fees, pocket money and his mother was sending him a “ghana bag” filled with provisions and food stuff all the way from kaduna for 7 good years. He’ll go home occasionally and tell them thats school is on break, after 3 weeks he’ll return to ph. Omo!

Twitter users share their thoughts

Zaddy Yo said:

"This might sound insensitive but for 7 good years, none of the parents decided to pay the boy a surprise visit in his department and check if he’s a student or ask him to login his student portal to see his results or registration."

Sam Livelong reacted:

"My guy had a problem, went back home, wrote jamb again, gained admission into the same faculty and graduated. Another guy I met in school only realized he wasn't a student in his final year. He wrote the jamb again, got into same faculty and finally graduated in flying colours."

Ayo Oluwa remarked:

"How will you send someone to school for 7 years and you won't see results for a term

"Private uni for that matter RUN mail your results home Oou (public) put your results on the portal."

Femiri Annie commented:

"Bro this was my cousins, they had 5 kids all boys and none had admission, when the last born finish secondary school and finally got admission out of happiness one said finally one person don enter school. Come and see war, where the rest of una dey since."

Source: Legit.ng