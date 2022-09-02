A Nigerian popularly known as Oriogbade has spoken about his life and struggles and how he became a dropout

The vulcanizer who is so rich in proverbs revealed that he does not have money to send his children to school

Many Nigerians who loved his ability to find fitting proverbs for every situation hoped his life gets better

A man whose video went viral for making interesting Yoruba proverbs has spoken in a documentary done by a brilliant Nigerian videographer, Ayo Adams.

In a short interview, Oriogbade who is going through a lot said that he dropped out of school because of a proverb he made which got to his teacher.

The man was chased out of school because of his proverbs. Photo source: @ayoadams

Source: UGC

My teacher didn't like my proverbs

After he and his classmates were all given an assignment to bring five proverbs each, one of the ones he submitted went:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"A teacher collects salary and complained, what does he want a prisoner to do? Are they not both serving the government?" (paraphrased).

His teacher found the proverb very offensive, and he was thrown out.

Rich in proverb, poor financially

During the interview, the man responded to most of his questions with very meaningful proverbs.

While trying to calm one of his children, he told her that their hard life would not last forever, and things would change. The man who seriously needs help from Nigerians said he could not send his children to school due to a lack of money.

Watch his full video below:

Reactions from netizens

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

jfamous6 said:

"Kudos to you Ayo Adams... You don finally meet with Oriogbade. God bless you."

tizzy_stoner_ said:

"Oriogbade baba Risiwa vulcanizer ni eleta."

femitemade said:

"His prowess in Yoruba adages >>>."

oluwatomisinloba89 said:

"This is beautiful. God bless his heart."

temidayourmiee said:

"Abeg open page for the man."

omoluawabi said:

"brilliant brother."

Nigerian welder complained

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as John has lamented bitterly over the low income he earns from welding. John said it took him four years to learn the job, yet he cannot make millions just like his friends.

The 25-year-old, who poured out his heart in an interview with Lucky Udu, said his friends delved into internet fraud (Yahoo) and have been making millions of naira.

Lucky lamented that it feels frustrating to be unable to live comfortably while your friends are making it big and buying cars.

Source: Legit.ng