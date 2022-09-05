A lady has shared a video of her daddy spending quality time with the family as he joined in house chores

Among the home tasks the man did were washing plates and cooking in the kitchen; acts many found lovely

TikTokers who reacted to the video said that the man is unlike others who would not touch anything in the house

A young lady has shared a video showing her dad helping out with house chores at home. The man could be seen doing dishes.

At some point in the clip, he was slicing plantain and making it ready to be fried. Those were not all, the man washed the patio of their building.

The lady was happy that her dad was helping out in the video. Photo source: TikTok/@maureeene

He cooked and cleaned

Seconds into the clip, the man could also be seen pounding a food item with a pestle. The daughter who was happy about her dad's behaviour in the house said:

"What more can I ask for?"

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred more than 50,000 likes with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

LensQuin_photos said:

"since 25yrs of existing, have only seen my dad wash two of his trousers once..."

mercyidika219 said:

"My papa no even get time. You are so lucky girl."

Nuella.Bethel said:

"My dad only helps me to loose my hair when I find it difficult to loose it."

Diana said:

"That man is a treasure……you people should protect him with all means….the death of mine is having a serious effects on my life go girl! You are lucky."

Bim_Bim said:

"My dad called me one Sunday to ask me how they turn on the gas."

Ighodaro Emmanuel said:

"My own Even if the house is burning, Apa no de move oh."

