A young Nigerian lady has made funny video of how she quickly hid her nose ring as soon as she saw her lecturer

The undergraduate who quickly acted serious said she was about to make a video when the strict man walked into the class

Many TikTokers were at a loss as to how she was able to push the nose ring into her nostrils as if it was never there

A young undergraduate has made a video that got many people laughing online. She said that she was about making a TikTok video when her very strict lecturer walked in.

In the clip, she had to quickly hide her nose ring inside her nose. To do that, she pushed the ring in, while feigning a serious face.

The lady said that she had to quickly hide nose ring. Photo source: Tiktok/@skye_eloms

Source: UGC

She was quick about it

After the act was done, she maintained her very straight face with the camera still on. Many people who reacted to her video wondered how she was able to hide it.

In her response to one of the comments under the video, she revealed she is a library and information science student in school.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with more than 26,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

yallmeetify said:

"won't it enter it nose mistakely."

Haja Salamatu said:

"D music for m I knw u ar referring to d lecturer, luv u sis."

Precious Upe Bakare said:

"this one you tied you hair, seems like you tinted it."

She replied:

"Lol, yes I did."

Gummy bear said:

"Reason I wanted a septum ring so baddd."

user4847800747393 said:

"This screaming my course adviser name."

bella said:

"Now I can pierce my nose in medical school thanks for update."

chelly said:

"how did it even go that deep."

