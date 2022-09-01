A video of a white lady proudly hawking walnut in Lagos traffic has surfaced online and got many talking

The beautiful lady who sported a native dress balanced the wares on her head and even ran after a car to sell it

Some netizens gushed over her physical beauty, while many opined that it may be an attempt to catch cruise

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an Oyinbo lady hawking walnut in Lagos traffic.

The lady in a long native dress was seen with a tray balanced on her head as she advertised her wares to commuters and drivers.

She hawked the wares without shame. Photo Credit: TikTok/@majiq.pia

Source: UGC

An up-close scene from the video captured her interaction with a driver who wanted to patronise her. The driver enquired about the price, to which she responded that it is N500.

In another scene, she is seen running after a white van that had a potential customer. The person had to tell her to stop running.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady in the TikTok clip has been identified as Majiq Pia and is famed for causing a stir on the net by doing things ordinary Nigerians are accustomed to.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

Mrs. Ibelede said:

"WE✊ can't have nothing without them tryna take ova... This is an AFRICAN ting. You are not allowed to do this."

@WestSL said:

"Reminds Me of Davido's lyrics..."When I look into Your Eye's, all I see is Your Behind"Shes so Tight."

priscadaniel511 said:

"U see u are telling her not too run if na Nigeria person u go tell the person to run na."

@Naaaaaa said:

"So no one is gonna talk about the man in d bus that said “ don’t run.”

shizydiamond said:

"That's awesome my ppl too like oyibo dem.go buy am finish shapely."

Fun_with_marvy said:

"She just want to experience it.. to know how it feels.. if alone u understand better…"

Oyinbo lady spotted hustling in Nigerian market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Oyinbo lady was seen grinding soup and selling semo in a Nigerian market.

In a video she shared on TikTok and YouTube, she said she went to 'hustle', which is an apparent reference to 'work hard' in Nigeria.

She was seen in the video adorning an apron like a market woman and helping to sell food items.

While in the market, she also helped grind soup, exciting many Nigerians who have seen the video. The pretty lady identified on TikTok as Pia Majid said it was an exciting experience helping the market women out in the market.

Source: Legit.ng