A lady recently went viral on social media after she shared her experience with a clothing vendor

In a video, she shared a picture of the suit she wanted for her project defence and followed it with a video

The now-trending video has left many social media users amused, with some expressing doubt over the story

It appears the trend of vendors disappointing their clients is far from over, as many people continue to share their bizarre experiences.

The latest to experience this is a lady whose video has gone viral on social media.

The video has gone viral online. Credi: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

According to a video posted by @krakshq, the lady wanted a stylish kimono pantsuit outfit for her project defence.

However, what was meant to be a sleek and well-tailored look arrived in the package quite differently.

The second part of the video sees the lady in the oversized green attire, which looked nothing like what she ordered save for the kimono feature.

Check it out below:

Social media users react with amusement to video of suit delivered

anita_ifeoma:

"This one I no believe abeg."

_olatunjitolu_:

"Noooooo I don't want to believe it."

comedian_daniboy:

"Just go join Alchemy of souls season 2 you don get Mu Deok low budget costume."

tehmmy_tayour:

"Is the way she salute for me."

_vyvyen.obi:

"How much did she pay first?"

realmcfish:

"Aunty be like raiden."

_k.i.s__:

"Na God catch am….. see weytin she seff dey plan wear for project defense. Ofe choke class mates and lecturers and vendor come shock am"

the.anjola__:

"This can’t be real."

cherrymemzy:

"At least dem deliver something."

fikimenaa:

"That first suit na mimmikasu brand and is 190k how you pay for the one wen you order? Talk true."

kingsleytresh:

"How much is her material and how much did she pay the tailor??? Make we start from there "

Source: Legit.ng