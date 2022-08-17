A pretty Oyinbo lady has been seen inside a crowded Nigerian market helping market women to sell their condiments

An Oyinbo lady decided to feel the pulse of a Nigerian market so she entered one of them where she helped in doing so many things that market women do.

In the video she shared on TikTok and YouTube, she said she went to 'hustle', which is an apparent reference to 'work hard' in Nigeria.

The pretty lady helped the market women to sell their condiments. Photo credit: TikTok/@pia.majiq.

A nice experience

She was seen in the video adorning an apron like a market woman and helping to sell food items.

While in the market, she also helped grind soup, exciting many Nigerians who have seen the video.

The pretty lady identified on TikTok as Pia Majid said it was an exciting experience helping the market women out in the market.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on TikTok react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on the video-sharing platform have showered her with encomiums for her efforts in the market. See a few of the comments below:

@Bash commented:

"Are you serious, I can't believe you can do all that."

@Isa reacted:

"Wau that's so cool."

@kaylah said:

"You are welcome. We love you already."

@swt302 commented:

"This made me love you more."

Oyinbo man visits Nigeria, chills at Elegushi Beach, eats Jollof rice in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that an Oyinbo man visited Nigeria and he said he absolutely loved the experience. The man captured all the moments he spent in Nigeria in a video which he later released on YouTube.

In the nice clip, he was seen interacting nicely with beachgoers at the Elegushi Beach in Lagos where he saw some boys.

Later in the video, the man was seen having a taste of Nigerian Jollof rice at a restaurant. He however said the rice is spicy.

Source: Legit.ng