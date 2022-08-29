A beautiful black lady has shared her happiness on TikTok after relocating abroad to meet the love of her life

In an emotional video, she disclosed that her husband relocated abroad just one week after they tied the knot

Eight months after he left, the lucky woman was finally able to secure her passport and all travel documents to join him abroad

A lady identified as Theodora Asare has excitedly joined her husband abroad eight months after his relocation.

Theodora, in a touching video on TikTok, recounted how her husband relocated abroad just one week after they got married.

Lady reunites with husband after 8 months Photo Credit: @Theodora Asare

Source: UGC

She stayed alone till she was able to secure her passport and travel documents which took eight months.

The excited young woman flaunted her passport as she flew over 17 hours to meet the love of her life in diaspora.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the heartwarming clip on TikTok, she said:

"My husband left a week after our wedding. After eight months, I finally get to join him. I flew 17 + hours and finally, we are here. Together forever in Jesus name."

TikTok users gush over couple's reunion video

@akuwealth2 said:

"My husband travelled 2018 and I joined him in 2021 on April 3. Am so grateful to God and now we had our first baby she's just 4 weeks old."

@babalawie stated:

"Don't ever leave such a man. Hold him very tight. Don't pick any friends over there. Your husband is your friend. Always listen to him."

@cindy_arhin wrote:

"Congratulations. Itap into this blessing hopefully by next year, my fiancé and I will tie the knot and travel overseas!"

@mohammedjudeen stated:

"Please you guys shouldn’t break the bed okay? Happy for you guys."

@michaeladegbenro reacted:

"Happy both of you were able to be together. You are in a safer place now."

@simplyjuella added:

"Always honour and honour him. He is one in a thousand type of husband. It shows that he is well focused, and his words Match his actions. God bless."

@propheteesdeborah added:

"Aww blessings seeing this just gave me hope, as I can’t wait to meet mine."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo lady finally meets Nigerian lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that After 2 years of online dating, an interracial couple finally had a physical meet-up and got netizens gushing over it. The Nigerian man shared a lovely video from the meet-up with his beautiful American lover on TikTok.

It is not clear where the meet-up was held, but the couple was loved-up as they interacted physically. In another video after their first meeting, the couple sported matching outfits as they had a nice time on the beach.

They took turns to back carry each other. The man gushed over his white heartthrob with a romantic wording on the video.

Source: Legit.ng