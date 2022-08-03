Social media, again is central to the relationship of two individuals of different races as they finally met

The interracial lovebirds of Nigerian nationality and American descent met on social media and have been in a relationship for 2 years

A short clip from their first physical meet-up was shared on TikTok and received nice thoughts from netizens

After 2 years of online dating, an interracial couple finally had a physical meet-up and got netizens gushing over it.

The Nigerian man shared a lovely video from the meet-up with his beautiful American lover on TikTok.

The duo have been dating online for two years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ctemi20218

It is not clear where the meet-up was held, but the couple was loved-up as they interacted physically.

In another video after their first meeting, the couple sported matching outfits as they had a nice time on the beach.

They took turns to back carry each other. The man gushed over his white heartthrob with a romantic wording on the video that reads:

"You are so amazing, and your love has completely transformed my life. If I was told that I would meet someone as wonderful as you, I wouldn't have believed.

"Now, it seems like I am walking on air. You are unbelievable."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Otero said:

"I meet my own wife within two month she was so happy to visit Nigeria we finally get married."

Dat_gurl_pixie said:

"After una go dey say yansh yansh now see am she no get yansh o Abi na because she be Oyinbo?make una no dey oppress us Abeg."

Zaddy Wa said:

"Even in the madness of the worldwide web some love story is still real, best of luck guys..."

vincen_fx said:

"Client way we day manage ohhh e doh rich chairman own e go marry her for hux."

MR_BALOKISS said:

"Omg brother I’m so glad to see you guys looking so adorable God will keep you guys happy and lovely."

