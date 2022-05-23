Azeez Olayide, the Nigerian man who went viral after it was reported that he has a small restaurant in London has opened up

The man said he originally went to London to further his education at Buckingham University where he was to study accounting

Azeez however said he dropped out due to a lack of funds to continue and then he went into 'mama put' business with a friend

Azzez Oayide, the Nigerian man who owns a popular 'mama put' restaurant in Spitterfields, London has said he originally went there to study.

Azeez said he went to study Accounting at Buckingham University but dropped out due to lack of funds and then opened a restaurant.

Azeez Olayide says he wants to open a big restuarant in Central London. Photo credit: Azeez Olayide.

How I started my restaurant

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Azeez said he went to London in 2005 after attending Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH. He also said he briefly studied at the Olabisi Onabanjo University before traveling out of Nigeria.

His words:

"I went to Yaba Tech and then Olabisi Onabanjo University but I did not finish before I came to the UK. I traveled in 2005 to London to study business economics at the University of Buckingham. On getting here I change to Accounting, ACCA but dropped out."

Legit.ng sought to know why he dropped out, he said he did not have the money to continue. But instead of staying idle in London or returning to Nigeria, Azeez teamed up with a friend to start a small restaurant. They called it 2Nigerian Boys.

But it seems he is all alone in the business now because he said his friend found other interests after the devastating Covid-19 lockdown.

Azeez has become popular

Now, Azeez who is from Surulere, Lagos has become popular among Londoners as his cooking prowess especially his Nigerian Jollof has wowed many. He said he learned how to cook from his mum.

A viral photo shared earlier in the year showed people lining up to have a taste of his now popular jollof. Azeez said his dream is to open a big restaurant in Central London.

