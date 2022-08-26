A short video showing two pilots in their uniform dancing during their break to fuji music has stirred reactions

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of two pilots dancing in a restuarant, one of them is a white man.

The oyinbo man held his cup as he followed his Nigerian counterpart's moves to vibe to a Nigerian fuji song.

People said that the man must have moved a lot with Nigerians. Photo source: TikTok/@iretiola40

As the song played, the man tried hard not to miss a step as people kept praising him. He also kept a smiling face to show he was enjoying himself.

When his counterpart bends his waist, he followed suit and they both looked a choreography team.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video generated hundreds of comments when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

obaksolo said:

"The guy don blend with NAIJA wella."

kleverjay said:

"Give am 3wraps of amala and correct egusi with better ogufe."

tun_mise_ said:

"After one sip of odogwu bitters."

bcleanfrench said:

"The first oyibo to dance on Beat. He deserves HEADIES AWARDS."

softkingz said:

"Dem don rehearse."

only1_ednariches said:

"Dem too like Nigerians oh, our vibes nor be here."

2salaam joked:

"The Oyibo Man, Mama na from Osun State."

Source: Legit.ng