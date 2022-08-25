A group of brothers got so happy with themselves after cooking food at home, and it came out nice

In a video making rounds online, they danced excitedly while their sister stood at one corner, all smiles

Reacting to the video, some people shared their hilarious experiences after allowing their brothers to cook

A beautiful lady got surprised after seeing her brothers dance excitedly in the kitchen. The men looked happy as they claimed that their cooked food tasted nice.

One of the men dipped a spoon into the pot of food and passed it on to his brother, who confirmed that the food was great.

Excited brothers turn kitchen to dance hall Photo Credit: @de_ouse

They all burst into dance moves at that instant as their sister stood at one corner, watching them in awe.

TikTok users react to funny video

The sweet video shared on TikTok by @de_ouse has stirred reactions from viewers.

@_fav_18 said:

"Na my brothers be this. Anytime Dey turn tomatoes and oil in the kitchen."

@jane_stephanie1 noted:

"Abeg this house too sweet I wan come stay there, una Dey cure bp."

@mandymay031 noted:

"You just gained a follower. House of cruise. Depression no fit dey this house ever."

@modupeoluwa071 remarked:

"Omo staying with guys is the best. you go laugh tire."

@ruthiercee stated:

"Omo imagine me having one of this guy as my man! Ahhhh vibe upon vibe, much love abeg."

@rikkiliam_ said:

"Their girlfriend be like: He’s prolly out there cheating on me and here they are."

Man cooks for his family after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US based Nigerian man named Fidelis Edosomwan decided to switch things up recently in his marriage. He decided to let his wife relax as he took over the cooking for the day.

This is the first time he is entering the kitchen to cook in 20 years so he made a big deal out of it. He made videos of himself and took photos.

He posted it on Facebook saying: "Analyse this, our God is good all the time! It is not just about the Nigerian jollof rice that I cooked for my wife and family last night, but that as a Nigerian man, I threw stereotype to the wind and honoured my boo and my children."

