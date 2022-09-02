Former BBNaija star Emmanuel got social media buzzing when he shared a photo of a mystery lady online

The lady with lovely hips and nice curves was seen somewhere that looked like a hotel room, but her face was not revealed

Fans of Emmanuel's girlfriend in Biggie's house, Liquorose, have seriously lampooned him over the post and shared mixed reactions

Fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye ex-lovers Emmanuel and Liquorose have not forgotten their messy separation, and they are coming for the former over his recent post online.

Emmanuel took to his Snapchat story channel to share a cryptic photo of a beautiful lady he seemed to be with at the moment.

Emmanuel came under criticism after showing off mystery lady online. Credit: @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

He only shared a shadow of the lady who appeared to be curvy and beautiful without showing her real face or revealing her identity.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Emmanuel's post

Social media users, most especially Liquorose's fans, have reacted to Emmanuel's post, most of them slammed him for the move.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Prai_se19:

"Like day you no go still serve am breakfast."

Sandycandy1:

"Congratulations on your new babe but Rose no see you still."

Faithalex2017:

"If like make him share spiritual girl , e no concern me."

Boots.and.more:

"She will reveal herself by herself soon, don’t worry."

Elizbeth__________:

"Who doesnt know you have them plenty."

Ellaebome:

"Emmanuel underestimate the powers of people on this socio medium They’ll find her by just looking at her shadow."

Jelolee:

"That’s Liquor! These people just dey play una, best believe, me I no fit dey lie for you."

Source: Legit.ng