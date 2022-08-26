Bandana, a hit song released by singer Fireboy DML featuring Asake has found its way to a Nigerian church

This is as a teenage girl of the church presented a gospel remake of it during the Teens Got Talent contest

Some social media users have however criticised the use of the song in church, others felt the lyrics should have been put on display

A video of a teenage girl doing a gospel remake of the song Bandana in a church has caused quite a stir on the net.

Bandana is a trending Nigerian song by singer Fireboy DML featuring Asake.

She did a gospel remake of the song. Photo Credit: TikTok/@4sqteens

Source: UGC

According to the short clip shared on TikTok, the incident happened at the Foursquare Gospel Church Teens Got Talent.

The lady's performance was the first of the day. While the lyrics to her remake weren't clear enough, the tune and beats of the song are the same used in Bandana.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At a corner, she was supported by backup singers who also seemed to be in on her gospel lyrics.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ellaemmanuel101 said:

"I just feel the lyrics should have been written on the screen , so the crowd would understand better."

Sunny said:

"I wish all these musicians can switch to these I am too addicted to circular music. The Rythm is fire just the lyrics."

Desire said:

"Una for try put the lyrics, let's know what exactly she's singing, because I was just singing the other one we all know."

omobolajiokediji said:

"Some things are unacceptable tho. We should always know where to draw the line! The crowd reaction when she started says a lot about this generation."

kends_astral said:

"Abeg all of u should rest so far the wordings is not worldly wen dem change adel song to go easssssy on me father nobody talk cos na oyibo do am."

Little boy raps like Phyno in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had caused a stir in church as he rapped like Phyno in Igbo.

In a video @cheemarhopera shared on TikTok, the boy in a black suit ensured his rap bars rhymed with the beats. He paced left to right as he tried to keep up with the flow.

Parents and congregants could be seen in the video hailing and screaming in excitement, a sign that they were feeling the young lad's performance.

Source: Legit.ng