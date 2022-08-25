An oyinbo man who performs Nigerian songs well on TikTok has made a video showing him leaving his car and dancing on the road

The man got many people's attention when he stated that he is not a client as many said he behaves so much like a Nigerian

There were some Nigerians who said that he even danced more than them who are born in the country

An oyinbo man who is popular for singing Nigerian songs well and dancing has gone on TikTok with a video that made many talk.

In the clip, the man said he is not a client, suggesting he cannot be easily scammed by yahoo boys. He rather described himself as a "Marlian."

Many Nigerians were in his comment section to appreciate his dance moves. Photo source: TikTok/@sammitto

Source: UGC

He left his car and danced

Before he got dancing in the video, he put on a Nigerian song in his car, ran out with the vehicle's door still opened and started dancing in the middle of the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people who rushed to his comment section said he behaves like someone who really has Nigerian blood in his system.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@syder asked:

"U sure say you no be client?"

Jon Karo said:

"Nice one .. Marlian’s got big fam!"

Lady Tiana said:

"me that am Nigeria I can't even move My body."

David Benard said:

"abi you don carry person money jp."

Mike Jboy said:

"you're not a client again because you have join marlians."

Smith McCarthy said:

"You sabi am. Come make i teach you konto and Galala dance."

Oyinbo danced with black lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @yourfavafricanyfa shared a video of herself dancing on a street to Bandana, one of the latest hit songs featuring Asake.

As she was dancing, wearing ankara and a full hair, many passersby looked at her in surprise. Seconds into the performance, an oyinbo lady rushed down the street to join her.

It took some more seconds before the dancer knew she had an uninvited guest vibing beside her. The lady gave her some space to allow the camera to focus on her.

Source: Legit.ng