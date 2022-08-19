A lady in ankara has got many people praising her for making their day with her public dance video

A stranger who saw the lady's performance ran out from a store on the street and joined the lady for her TikTok video

People said that there was genuine happiness on the face of her second dancer for having such an opportunity

A young lady with the TikTok handle @yourfavafricanyfa has shared a video of herself dancing on a street to Asake-featured Bandana latest hit song.

As she was dancing wearing ankara and a full hair, many passersby looked at her in surprise. Seconds into the performance, an oyinbo lady rushed down the street to join her.

People said that the oyinbo lady looks so happy in the video. Photo source: TikTok/@yourfavafricanyfa

Happy people vibing to Bandana

It took some more seconds before the dancer knew she had an uninvited guests vibing beside her. The lady gave her some space to allow the camera focus on her.

Speaking about the oyinbo, the dancer said:

"She ran out to dance with me & I noticed late."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1700 comments with thousands of views.

Below are some of the reactions:

MCssy98 said:

"STOPPPP! The way she came running!! I'm obsessed!"

GeminiX said:

"She even got sturdy. She was so happy. Dancing with you made her day."

mizzydainty said:

"She ran so fast. I watched it so many times. Happiness is a good thing."

Forkum Blessing said:

"My mood changed at her arrival. Aunty was like 'don’t finish without me'."

Frannyloveeee said:

"You stepping back and letting her have the moment…amazing."

Rukayat Adam776 said:

"I watched it more than five all because of her god bless u for putting smile on her face."

Emmanuella said:

"My role model I love my natural hair because of you."

