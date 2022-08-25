A Nigerian woman and her kid made many laugh in a video where he tried speaking the Yoruba language

The kid who has probably lived all his life abroad made a very funny attempt at repeating some words after his mother

Many Nigerians asked the mother to teach him well, while others said he tried considering that was his first

A video of a Nigerian woman in the UK, Oluwatosin Ayodele, teaching her kid how to speak Yoruba has sparked off conversations online.

In the clip, the mother made her son say every of her Yoruba words. The kid's attempt was funny as his heavy British accent got in the way.

The boy made a funny attempt at pronouncing some Yoruba words.



Teach him well

While some words are understandable to a Yoruba speaker, some of his attempts were muddled up. In one, you would think he was talking about a "Justin" when what he meant to say was different.

People who reacted to the video asked his mother to work on him to perfect his grasp of spoken Yoruba.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of views at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jummie Babe said:

"U don damage our Yoruba ooo."

user5977371055350 said:

"ma teach him in better way."

Elijah Arubina said:

"bless you.ay the good Lord keep him for you."

Abefe said:

"hmmm ur tomorrow don't understand ur father's language."

The mother replied:

"Eiya! But unfortunately my tomorow will not go to my father's land. So'tan abi oku. Even people in my father's land want to japa to foreign land."

Richardmilly said:

"Lil sister at the back seat be like no stress."

Oyinbo man spoke about Yoruba gods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an old video shared by Yoòbá Media on Instagram has shown the moment a white man who practices Ifa as a religion spoke to many Yorubas during an event.

In the clip, the man surprisingly spoke fluent Yoruba language as he told people about his experiences in Nigeria as an Ifa priest.

When a person asked him how long it takes to become a priest, the white man revealed that the period is relative to different individuals.

