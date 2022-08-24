A Nigerian man has trolled students after seeing a woman selling fish with some of their school files

He made a video showing some of the files and mocked students, stating that despite all the stress, their documents are being used in packaging fish

The files belonged to students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY), and graduates of the institution reacted to his discovery

A video of students' files of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY) being used in selling fish on the road has stirred mixed reactions online.

The man who recorded the video held up close one of the files for the camera to show its owner's name.

He mocked students. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tayo_pixel

The file he held up belonged to one Ogunsowobo Adeboye Olanrewaju of the faculty of business and management. who read accounting

Speaking in Yoruba, the man mocked students. He laughed at the fact that their files end up with a fish seller after all their stress.

He went on to capture other students' files with some customers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

fortunate Skin care &spa said:

"Atleast he or she is graduate.

"School doesn't guarantee someone will use certificate to work, am a licensed medical laboratory technician a graduate."

AbuAbdul said:

" Mapoly is not for the weak Aje bcus ojere will stress nd frustrate the demon in you out... proud to be a mapite."

feranmibills said:

"Omo dat school need to change ooooooooo mapoly is not for d weak oooo neither for the lazy person."

Victoria said:

"Nigerian lecturers can never make heaven gbogbo submit 4 copies."

@yenisam said:

"This , of no useful dear so far no be the certificate or the nysc own,,, if they like make them sale the Exam answers booklet .... na them sabi....."

glowbywendy1 said:

"Proud mapite2014 set food technology. Mapoly knows how to stress and spend more money on your project without them doing nothing with it."

