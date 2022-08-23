A Nigerian man has called out a lady who gave him a total bill of N37,000 after he offered to pay her lunch

The young man named Tunji said the lady asked him for lunch and he asked her to order and send him the bill

However, the lady shocked him to the bones after giving him a bill totalling a whopping sum of N37,000

A lady has become the topic of discussion on Twitter after ordering for jollof rice worth N35,0000. She had asked a young man, Tunji, to pay for her lunch which he agreed to.

She subsequently went ahead to order jollof rice worth N35,000 and added a delivery fee of N2,000 totalling the sum of N37,000.

After receiving the bill from her, Tunji was so surprised over the huge amount and he asked her why she made such an extravagant order.

In her response, the lady said:

"If you can't afford it, just say so."

This got the young man provoked as he referred to her as a 'glutton' for making an order of "5 litres of rice.'

Twitter users blast lady who ordered N35k rice

Bobby Johnson said:

"Well It's obvious she doesn't have food at home and wanted to use d medium to stock up. U coulda gotten it for her though."

Stanley reacted:

"I would gladly say you set yourself up for failure big man. I know you have the money so pay you, you said “choose your meal and send the bill” you didn't make any size preferences. She chose and sent the bill."

Bel Kaylee said:

"Wahala. Please next time put an amount range or a budget. More like "choose a meal with a price range btw 1-5k (depending on your budget) and send the bill". My gender case tire me sometimes."

Tonia Oguchi wrote:

"Imagine! Instead of asking for little then go prepare it herself! How do people wanna leave large on someone else money? Tueeeh."

Yang added:

"Nigerians girls no dey try most times. This is exactly the type that keeps setting us up for drags. She prolly wanted to boast to her friends how she made a man buy her 37k worth of food."

