A young man was happy to see his mother return home from a party as he hoped she brought jollof rice

The son danced towards her, helped the woman with her loads and ruffled through them to discover a pack of food

People who commented on his video said that they could really relate to his joy as getting party jollof rice from their mums was a memorable experience

A Nigerian man with the handle @karophy_1 was overjoyed when he saw his mother coming afar from a party.

Filming her on his phone, the son danced towards the woman who looked a bit surprised as she kept a smiling face.

The man was overjoyed when he discovered the money had a park of food. Photo source: TikTok/@karophy_1

His was joyful

The son collected what she had on her hands, checked through her bag and was happy when he discovered a takeaway containing jollof rice.

He captioned the video:

"That joy when you know say mumsi arrange rice come back for you."

Highness1 said:

"this is me when Mum is coming from Party, but she's gone now. R.I.P MUM."

greg said:

"no matter how rich I am .. this was and still is the best feeling."

Chaslemo said:

"I can’t wait till my baby boy grows up so I can be this happy when he greets me."

CLOUD said:

"exactly... i dey always wait for my mum, sometimes na night she go come but i go stay awake dey wait."

Trios_codm said:

"Na always inside that new bucket them dey keep m or thier bag."

Christoparqk said:

"joy way pass joy. me I don't go anywhere until I see .y grandmother return with the rice."

Son remembered mother's days of suffering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man made many people emotional after he shared a throwback photo of his mum in 2019 looking haggard.

He said that when he took that picture, he promised that he will one day come back for her and take her out of the refugee camp.

In less than two years, the grateful son returned and treated his mother to a nice date as he took her to a good restaurant to eat.

