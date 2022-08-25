A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after he shared a chat between him and a lady he admired

The man had slid into her DM and in the course of their chat requested to be given her phone number

To his surprise, the lady replied that he should earn it and listed out things he must do to make her release the number

A lady's demands after a man asked to be given her phone number have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The man involved took to Twitter to share his chat with the lady with the caption, "I dey d1e."

The man was shocked. Photo Credit: The Good Brigade, Twitter/(@Kachikwulu_)

Source: Getty Images

As seen in the shared chat, when he requested for her number, the lady replied that he should earn it.

When he asked how, she told him to buy her shawarma and an alcoholic drink and deliver it when he gets to a location she gave.

She added that a friend there with her would also need a Hollandia drink. He just replied with an ''okay."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@iam_olanrewaju said:

"Lmao. Later them go dey ask us where do you people meet these kind of women. They are right here shawty."

@NedumAnselm1 said:

"It may sound cheap but that's "the key to her padlock".

"Imagine others guys buying more expensive things when "Don Simon" is just the solution to the problem ."

@Las_h_ley said:

"Don Simon?.

"E sure me die say this one don pass 40,egbon adugbo sef no do pass this one."

@solobankole23 said:

"Ngl, that don Simon request go don close the conversation for me..

"She be ancestor."

@mickey_tosh said:

"Naso one come my house , she Dan Dey already ask me if I get clothes weh she fit wear go somewhere the following day. When I no get boutique for house. Omo I just tell her not to come again. Like wdf."

Source: Legit.ng