A young white man has reaffirmed his love for Burna Boy as he travelled to another country to see him perform

Witnessing his performance in Sweden came months after he cried at Burna Boy's earlier concert

Many people who reacted to his video were amazed that the Ye crooner gave the young man his shirt

Remember the oyinbo young man who cried at a Burna Boy show some months ago and finally got to see him? Well, the man's love for the Odogwu keeps growing.

In a TikTok video shared on his page recently, he revealed that he travelled out of his country to Sweden to see Burna Boy perform again.

Many people said that the man is really a die hard Burna's fan. Photo source: TikTok/@eliasnoebel

Burna Boy gave him a shirt

Showing the venue of the concert, the man said he came early so that he can book a spot in the front four hours before the performance would begin.

During the concert, he revealed the Last Last crooner finally recoognised him from the last time he cried. At the end of the clip, he showed the shirt the Nigerian musician gave him.

Juniez Awiti said:

"That’s a real burna boy fan right here."

Smallz said:

"I know one day you guys will have dinner together."

Hana Mnzali said:

"I was supposed to go but didn’t have enough money , but I’m going to see him again in Paris and Amsterdam."

Yussif Latifa said:

"Nobody Dey drag Number 1 fan with u oo u won."

Aunty.Lara said:

"This is beautiful, i know what this feels like, he is my favorite artist since i was 17, i am obsessed."

instakontos asked:

"Did you travel to a whole country for a concert or are you in Sweden already?"

He replied:

"I traveled to Sweden to see him."

