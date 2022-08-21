A young Nigerian man has creatively tried to achieve the look of Asake in his latest featured song, Bandana

The man used a marker on his neck to get a tattoo and pieces of paper to make a cross above a house door

Many people who reacted to the video said that he and his team did well in achieving a very good remake of Bandana

A young content creator on TikTok with the handle @thesemilore has gone online to jump on the Asake look challenge on the platform.

In a video, the man employed attachments and sewed on his head to achieve how Asake looked in Bandana song.

Many people said that his remake is a brilliant one. Photo source: TikTok/@thesemilore, YouTube/Fireboy DML

Many praised his team

To achieve a church setting, pieces of papers were used to form a cross at the entrance of a house. What amazed most people was that the man posed with live rams in their shed.

Many people who reacted to his video said that his remake of the video was top notch and his team needs to be commended.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Zeechy Nwafor said:

"Abeg where u find ram."

alvansfav said:

"I wasn’t expecting the goat scene."

Maambo Leah Mulomba said:

"The accuracy of that portrait scene."

Panda said:

"Is it just me that thinks you actually resemble asake."

YinnY LiN said:

"Everyone doing this challenge de resemble am."

dami_nailz said:

"How come nobody is talking about the transitions of this video… Qudos Guy. This video is worth a Music video…TG Omori no do pass this."

OG said:

"You got the blinking eyes."

Ruona Umurhohwo said:

"Omo dis cameraman good sha. D guy sabi d assignment."

