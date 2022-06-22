A young lady showed how she and her mother are cool in the house as she danced in front of the woman

The mother minded her business as she kept pressing a phone while the daughter was making all manner of moves

Social media users were amazed at her confidence; some said fear will not allow them do such at home

A young lady known as Giovanna Mate-Kodjo on TikTok has got many people laughing with her dance video.

The lady revealed that her mum will not let her dance freely. In the clip, the woman was on a couch as Giovanna started her performance before her.

The lady danced confidently in front of her mum. Photo source: TikTok/@amum_ley

Source: UGC

Confident daughter

Without minding that the mother was behind her, the lady danced freely. The mother maintained a frown and focused on her mobile phone.

Some people said that Giovanna is really confident to make a TikTok video in front of her mother.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kiyah said:

"u understood the assignment."

koffygreen said:

"Chai can I come into your dreams."

emmanueldebrah288 said:

"then ur mom is just like mine."

user3314157349459 said:

"is the simplicity for me."

Vivianmorris12 said:

"I love your dance."

Asmee lamin said:

"u have mind oo."

user3831325335365 said:

"Mummy just minding her own business behind u."

Nana Ba said:

"I’m loving ur moves there dear. Say hello to mummy for me ok."

Mother and daughter dance

Source: Legit.ng