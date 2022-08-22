A video of a female hawker dancing sweetly and happily to the Nigerian hit song Buga has stirred reactions online

The beautiful lady danced with her wares perfectly balanced on her head, while also rocking heels

Social media users were full of praises for the lady for showing happiness despite the kind of hustle she engages in

Netizens have gushed over a clip showing female hawker dancing hard to Buga on the street.

A man who shared the video on TikTok said he recorded it at the Chale Wote Street Art Festival, in Accra, Ghana.

She danced with her wares balanced on her head. Photo Credit: TikTok/@frankdoetravels

Source: UGC

The egg seller who could be seen in heels whined her waist as she showcased her dance skills.

With a welcoming smile on her face, the lady did different steps with her eggs balanced on her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She went on to do the signature hand pose of the song as it got to its popular chorus. Her dancing melted hearts who hailed her happy countenance in spite of her hustle.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to her Buga dance

Diana Quinci said:

"Happiness u don’t buy and no one buy happiness for you. U created happiness for yourself. Happiness is free."

manny said:

"Omg so talented I wish I run to her. I pray she sells all the eggs with such a dance and smiles."

BLACK NATO said:

"Happiness is free No better place then MUM Africa we just need one Africa, United as one Nations."

obaapashugar1 said:

"I bought egg from her n my aunt said u selling instead of slides u wearing heels then she laughed."

Mr Ikb said:

"So sorry sis if it was nigeria by now you be famous with this your confident."

Jan Jay Kajue said:

"If I was there I could’ve buy everything and let her go home after dancing, she is beautiful."

Lady in NYSC uniform captured dancing Buga on an expressway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute lady in an NYSC uniform had jumped on the Buga dance challenge on the road.

She did not mind that she was on the road as she moved like a professional dancer and the video has attracted huge attention online.

As she danced in the video, an Okada rider zoomed by and turned to take a look at her and what she was doing but the dancer was not distracted.

Also, cars zoomed past but she continued to focus on the song and the dance steps she was dishing.

Source: Legit.ng