A beautiful woman, Rita Ofili, has shared her excitement after emerging as Miss Wheelchair World Nigeria

Though disabled, Rita never allowed her condition to stop her from chasing her dream of becoming a beauty queen

The model shared her story in a recent interview and inspired netizens to chase their goals

Rita Ofili, a disabled lady from Delta state, has narrated an inspiring story of how she became a beauty queen.

Rita was not born disabled. According to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, she could stand on her feet and walk when she was still little.

However, she got so sick and was taken to a hospital where she was unfortunately given an injection which got her paralysed.

Disabled Nigerian lady becomes beauty queen Photo Credit: @BBC Pidgin

Photo Credit: @BBC Pidgin

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Rita said growing up was hard because her family could not get a wheelchair for her. At 14, she was still being carried around by her parents because there was no money to purchase a wheelchair.

Rita kick-starts her journey as a model

According to the Delta indigene, she has been passionate about modelling since she was young. Rita said she always admires models whenever she sees them catwalking on stage.

She told her friend about her desire to become a model, but her friend tried to discourage her. She, however, set all negativity aside and chased her dreams. She is currently Miss Wheelchair World Nigeria.

Netizens shower accolades on Rita Ofili

Bestlady102 said:

"You're an inspiration to everyone. Love and respect for you."

Pdd_angelo reacted:

"Her attitude is everything! For sure, you’ll go places."

Emhelenpaul reacted:

"Love her energy, it's beautiful!"

Iyapresido noted:

"I love her confidence and her sweet aura."

Lex_ocakes commented:

"I have know Rita all my life, she is on a wheelchair but not disabled! I don’t where she draws her strength from, she has a beautiful heart, she never lets anyone or anything pull her down. Lots of us not have the confidence she has. Rita is lots more than that wheelchair! I love you Rita, more wins dear."

Major_funds_crypto said:

"It’s not easy this is how my cousin have been crawling over years now because of injection given to him when he was little. May God be their helper."

Sai_kauna noted:

"Cheiiiii, I love this woman so much. May God continue to bless her and make her happy."

Jasonsfoodsng wrote:

"I love her confidence and courage. Well done beautiful woman."

Watch the video below:

