A young lady's emotional strength has been praised online after she narrated what her family went through after her father's death

The lady lost her comfortable life, became a drop out and started working as a house help to survive

Seeing that her mum was wallowing in abject poverty, she relocated to Dubai to work, saved her income and built the woman a house

A lady with the TikTok handle @shaheedah_cee has gone online to share how she and her mother survived following the death of her father.

The lady said that her mum's in-laws kicked her out following the man's demise and she had to drop out of school and become a maid at the age of 14.

The lady said was so depressed at a point in her life. Photo source: TikTok/@shaheedah_cee

Life was harsh for @shaheedah_cee as she soon afterwards became a young mother in a toxic relationship.

Just as she was about totally giving up, she saw what her mother was going through and decided to brace up to make her smile.

The lady relocated to Dubai and got a job. Determined to make her mother's life comfortable, she saved up most of her salaries abroad and build the woman a house.

Seeing the photo of the beautiful structure, many people online said that her father would be so proud of her wherever he is now.

