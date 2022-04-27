A very beautiful Nigerian lady who was ended up ina wheelchair due to a strange disease has fought hard and graduated from school

The lady identified as Blessing Omowumi but simply called Shona became unable to walk at the age of 10 due to the disease known as Muscular Dystrophy

Narrating her touching story, Shona said going to school for her was very challenging due to her condition but she summoned courage and went anyway

A beautiful Nigerian lady known simply as Shona has shocked many people by graduating from school despite being confined to a wheelchair.

She attended the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, where she studied Nutrition and Dietetics. She first shared her story on her Facebook wall.

Shona said she still needs help to further her education.

Source: Original

How Shona started using a wheelchair

Shona, 25, became critically ill in 2010 after she was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The disease would later send Shona to a wheelchair. All efforts by her mother who sold all she had to cure the illness proved abortive despite being taken to many places.

Shona, who is from Oyo state told her story to Legit.ng in an exclusive interview:

"We have been to several hospitals to no avail and that was what hindered me from furthering my education since 2013 when I finished my secondary school because we were worried about how I would cope in school with my condition. I finally summoned courage and got admitted in 2020."

Shona was shown love in school

When Legit.ng sought to know if she faced rejections in school, Shona's answer was an emphatic "no". Her words:

"No rejections. It was all love and acceptance because I'm the kind of person that cares absolutely less about my condition. So people are usually free and relaxed with me.

"And also, people are always willing to help me out. I could be going inside the school with my little kidsis pushing me and someone would ask her to leave it and then push me all the way home.

"In my ND1, my class was upstairs, I would call on 3 random guys and they would lift me with my wheelchair up to my class, the same thing when I'm done for the day."

Shona said she is ready to move ahead and study further but needs help. She said she wants to prove that there is ability in disability. She also said she is a scriptwriter and an aspiring actress.

Blind man refuses to give up, repairs generators for customers

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man named Chinedu became mysteriously blind in 2017.

The man who works as a generator engineer however refused to give up his trade as he continued to fix generators for clients.

His story went viral and left many people in shock as people wondered how he did the technical job with his condition.

Source: Legit.ng