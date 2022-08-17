A video of an oyinbo man singing Naira Marley's Soapy song without skipping a word has amazed many people

The man who has been creating content around songs from different countries said he would do more from other nations

Nigerian TikTokers commended him, saying he spoke Yoruba words correctly than they who are from the country

An oyinbo man with the handle @karaliazus has gone online to sing Naira Marley's soapy song while pronouncing the Yoruba lyrics correctly.

In a video, he said that he is on a mission to sing a song from every country in the world, and Nigeria will be the 53rd nation he is focusing on.

The man is trying to sing songs from every country in the world. Photo source: @nairamarly, TikTok/@karaliazus

Source: Instagram

He is good

Replying to a comment request asking him to do a Nigerian song, the man with a bud plugged in his ears went on to perform Soapy word for word.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What amazed many was that he sang Soapy's Yoruba lyrics quite well for a person whose first tongue is not the language.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

e.m_nuel said:

"Bro sabi sing this song pass me and I dey shout marlian."

@its.chi_oma said:

"I’ve not finish learning the lyrics talk more of pronouncing it right and I’m Nigerian."

BTW said:

"Your pronunciation is pretty good."

Owoyemi Folabomi said:

"How is your Yoruba so good."

Micila queen said:

"Even me wey b full Yoruba I dint know no dat is yahoo ni babalawo I taught it’s iyawo mi ni babalawo."

marcel_pain said:

"omo this guy sabi sing am pass me ooo ahh this guy be Yoruba."

Stephanieraphael22 said:

"Even me a Nigerian doesn't know how to sing it ,wow."

White man sings Peru song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an old white man with the handle @birovr in a TikTok video sang Fireboy DML's Peru song in the midst of many people.

While at the Wembley Stadium, the man filmed himself as he jammed to the song playing in the stadium. Others around him also danced.

Many people were amazed that there was so much happiness on his face during his performance. At a point during the recording, he turned his camera to capture the party activity on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng