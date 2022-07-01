A video showing a white man passionately singing Fireboy DML's Peru hit song at Wembley Stadium has stirred reactions

The man pronounced the Yoruba words in the song correctly as if he is well versed in the language

Many people who reacted to his video said they would love to be at the same concert with him someday

An old white man with the handle @birovr has in a TikTok video sang Fireboy DML's Peru song in the midst of many people.

While at the Wembley Stadium, the man filmed himself as he jammed to the song playing in the stadium. Others around him also danced.

The oyinbo man sang the song with much joy. Photo source: @fireboydml, TikTok/@birovr

He sang the song well

Many people were amazed that there was so much happiness on his face during his performance. At a point during the recording, he turned his camera to capture the party activity on the pitch.

The man's pronunciation of the Yoruba words in the song was also perfect. It makes people wonder how long he has been exposed to the language.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2 million views with almost 4,000 comments.

Mozey Kats said:

"The Nigerian government should give this man citizenship."

Missy_Nins said:

"I've never seen such a happy person in my life."

$ Niy . said:

"i just love how your so happy."

IJ said:

"Uncle is enjoying himself."

Rachel Hamilton said:

"But why do i wanna find this guy and go to a concert with him."

Fatima Love said:

"Not me singing along with him."

Sylvia Naisiimoi Rot said:

"hahaha your excitement is always in the next level... enjoy my friend."

Oyinbo lady sang Portable's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed a white lady singing the Portable's Zazo Zeh song word for word with her foreign accent. Her performance wowed many online.

Despite mispronouncing words like "daju" and "kala", the lady rapped Olamide's hook in the song pretty well.

As she sang, she complemented her show with the right facial expressions that show she was really into the song.

