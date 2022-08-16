A little boy identified as Orji broke down in tears after his mother screamed at him and hit him at his back

The heartbroken boy took the case to his funny dad who advised him to stop following women

In the hilarious video, the Nigerian father warned his son to reduce the way he associates with his mother

A Nigerian father has shared a hilarious video of himself giving out life lessons to his little son named Orji.

Orji had approached him in tears, complaining bitterly about his mother who got angry and hit him at his back.

The funny father in his response, told Orji to reduce the way he associates with his mother because she will keep on hurting him.

Father advises son about women Photo Credit: @orji4dad

He advised his son to stop following his mother and try to be closer to him because he would never hurt him.

TikTok users react to funny video

@maureenchikodi said:

"Did I hear him say u're mad at the last part."

@iris_lers stated:

"In mommy we trust. Boys and theirr mothers are so inseparable and there is nothing you can do about it."

@mtotowahussein wrote:

"After all the advice he ended up calling you MAD boys will always love their mom no matter what."

@ngovuyomagugela stated:

"I like the way you were going to say she is a very ________mother & you ✔yourself & you said no she not."

@iduborblessing added:

"He said you are mad for advising him wrong who will give him food if he neglect his mom."

Watch the video below:

Little boy interrupts dad who wanted a 'special' time with his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father has shared a video of his little son, Orji, who always gets in the way whenever be wants to be with his wife.

Sharing his ordeal on TikTok, he revealed that ever since he gave birth to his son, it has been really difficult to have some time alone with his wife.

To confirm his story, he shared a video on TikTok which showed his son clinging to his mother and refusing to leave her side.

