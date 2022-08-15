A Nigerian father has cried out over the attitude of his son who has refused to allow him enjoy his marriage

According to the sad father, his son does not allow him bond with his wife because he's always clinging to her

The young man shared a video to confirm his point and Nigerians have sympathised with him over his situation

A Nigerian father has shared a video of his little son, Orji, who always gets in the way whenever be wants to be with his wife.

Sharing his ordeal on TikTok, he revealed that ever since he gave birth to his son, it has been really difficult to have some time alone with his wife.

To confirm his story, he shared a video on TikTok which showed his son clinging to his mother and refusing to leave her side.

The father identified as Orij4dad on TikTok said:

"Abeg I no know whether this thing dey happen with all married people wey don born pikin. Since I born this pikin, anytime I wan see my wife, this boy go follow am."

TikTok users react to hilarious video

@mufasamoney__ said:

"Na to carry am go orphanage home for one week when e see him mate there e go calm when e return."

@uzzynwa4real wrote:

"How we want take solve this matter make we marry wife give Orji Na ."

@alaba0421 noted:

"Mother is the back bone of every child my brother don’t agree oooo ."

@temitayorebecca5 noted:

"You never see anything you Don born your rival boys no dey play with their mama oo......cute though ."

@edna22ng reacted:

"I'm facing the same problem in my marriage I can't be with my husband alone."

@honeypot023 added:

"First of all how you go name pikin orji . Adult name."

Mum calls out her baby who doesn't allow her enjoy her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that hilarious reactions have trailed the funny post of a playful Nigerian mum who reported her baby on social media for dragging.

The woman simply identified as A De Bola took to Facebook group Rant HQ Extention to appeal to netizens to help her beg the kid to leave her husband alone.

According to the woman, since the birth of the kid on July 14, 2021, she has not been able to enjoy her man as the kid has sna*tched him.

