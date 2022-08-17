A young man recently received blessings from his mother after showering her with praises

In a heartwarming video, the young man assured his blind mother that she is truly beautiful no matter what

Social media users have gotten emotional over the sweet video, with some people wishing that their mothers are still alive

A lovely son approached his blind mother and heaped massive praises on her in a viral video on TikTok.

While staring closely at her, the young man made it clear to his mother that she is a beautiful woman.

The proud son called her sweet names, including diamond, gold, love, and silver. Her reaction was priceless.

Man gushes over his blind mum Photo Credit: dpastorofficial

On hearing her son's sweet declarations, the beautiful woman smiled and blessed her son, an act which got viewers so emotional.

"See this beautiful girl. Na she I dey call gold. My love, silver, diamond", the kind son told his mother.

Touching video of blind mother gets people emotional

@adeolaadekunle875 said:

"She will eat the fruit of her labour."

@donchrisofficial1 wrote:

"It's her smile and blessing for me. May she live to eat the fruit of her labour."

@ewaope1 reacted:

"I followed you because of her. I love her smile. It's d God bless for me."

@jacklynkalu noted:

"God bless her and all mothers."

@prime09222 commented:

"Keep on loving her good things will happen to you soon and put a smile on her face… love from far."

@okemeabdulkareem reacted:

"God be with u for being there for her,n may God always provide for u so as u support her in all ways."

@ngozinnaji839 noted:

"God bless you and keep her alive to enjoy the fruits of her labour in Jesus Christ mighty name."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man gushes over his mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a proud Nigerian man had showered praises on his mother on social media.

The young man who thanked his mother for all her support as he showed off his new shoe shop shared photos of his mother on Facebook.

In his post, the man thanked his mother for always blessing him. The man who noted that he would not be where he is without his mother prayed that she would reap the fruit of her labour.

