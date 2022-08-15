A young beautiful wife has gone online to post photos of her husband assisting her to fry using firewood

The woman thanked God for giving her a husband that supports her very much, saying life is easier with someone like him

Many Twitter users who reacted to her post said that her kind of home is very rare in this modern age

A young woman known as Mrs Zanga on Twitter has shared some photos to appreciate her lovely husband.

The woman in her post on Sunday, August 14, said that her husband has been very supportive to her.

The woman said that her husband is a very supportive person. Photo source: @MrsZanga

Source: Twitter

Supportive husband

She thanked God for giving her the man as a partner. In the shared photos, the man could be seen shirtless assisting the woman in a kitchen.

The man was really involved in helping his wife out as he stayed focused while frying what looked like cereals in a big pan. Balls of sweat could be seen all over him. Her post received mixed reactions on Twitter.

See the post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 24,000 likes with more than 2,000 retweets.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Missquesto said:

"A fine girl like you should marry a very rich man."

@call_mhi_joker replied:

"You’re right that’s why you’ll never find a partner."

@MissChurchie said:

"Giving money and being supportive are two different things, most men give you money and step away but this? This is just beautiful."

@j_oneito said:

"It is what marital unions are supposed to be like. The conventional ones we have outside here are prisons and slave camps filled with masters and servants, as opposed to partnerships."

@Phoenvvx said:

"Lmfao the men crying in the comments section must be very sick. Sorry to your spouses tbh."

