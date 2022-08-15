A video of a Nigerian kid giving his frank opinion of the match between Chelsea and Tottenham has got many people talking

In an interview, the boy threw his weight behind Chelsea, saying the club should not be underrated like others

Many Nigerians who watch the boy's analysis of the match between both European teams were amazed

A short video of a 12-year-old Nigerian boy, Kelvin, talking about the game between Chelsea and Tottenham which ended in a 2-2 draw has stirred reactions on Instagram.

In an after-match interview he had with Football Fans Tribe, the boy who supports Chelsea said his club is the better team.

The boy said that the Chelsea's future performance will surprised all. Photo source: @fantribehq

Chelsea is not like Man U

The boy stated that all the matches they have had with Tottenham in the past ended in victory for them, adding that the present draw should not be focused on.

On his opinion on how people underrate Chelsea, the boy took a jibe at Manchester United, saying Chelsea is unlike the club that had already scored all its goals in last season.

Conte never knew our coach is crazy

Speaking about the red cards both both coaches of the teams, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel got, he quipped that Conte never knew their coach was also crazy.

Watch the video interview below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

abdallahsaeed322 said:

"I love this boy."

opedamie said:

"If the matter no even concern Manchester United, banter must reach their side sha."

xzygram said:

"Ok him wan Dey bring My Darling Arsenal enter him cruise Abii them go collect if them jam@Arsenal shaa wait and see e be like say Una think say Arsenal come to play."

okoror_son said:

"Na lose man utd lose, we no kee person."

khynetic said:

"make this boy come the podcast abeg."

obidarlinqton said:

"I live this boy making me happy with his analysis."

prince_ovye said:

"This guy na OG abeg."

dike_writes said:

"This made my day."

Boy rewarded with school money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same boy once went viral for his Pidgin English analysis of a match between Chelsea and Wolves and was rewarded handsomely.

In his commentary video, Kelvin spoke with much confidence as he was interviewed by the Football Fans Tribe.

Days after, the tribe revealed that following his viral video, a good Samaritan reached out to them and sent the boy some money.

