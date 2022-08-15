A short video on Twitter captured the moment a white police officer talked about the ogun, osun, and obatala that he has at home

The officer in conversation with a Nigerian man revealed that his mother has much more in her home

The policeman's Nigerian colleague was amazed at the man's love for Yoruba culture despite being a foreigner

A video re-shared on Twitter by @Yorubaness has shown the moment a Nigerian man working as a policeman in New York engaged his colleague on Yoruba religion.

His coworker who is a police officer said that he has ogun, yemoja, and osun all in his house. Whenever his accent failed him to pronounce the gods correctly, the Nigerian man corrected him.

The white man said that he has different Yoruba gods at home. Photo source: @KoikiMedia

Source: UGC

We follow Yoruba culture

The white officer revealed he has all of them in his home in New York, stating that Cubans follow Yoruba culture religiously.

Some seconds into the video, the Nigerian man stated that he could be condemned at home in Nigeria as a Muslim who worships traditional gods. His colleague laughed at what he said.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 3,000 views and tens of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Luwase_yeefunmi said:

"Omooo we really need to re sensitive ourselves about my traditions oo coz I see no reason why we should tag them evil because of another religion while a foreign tribe is so thrilled about it."

@Senzo__RF said:

"Wow beautiful to watch."

@nagawestt said:

"I’m not actually suprised tbh."

@Wolebaba1 said:

"I love content like this man.... the Yoruba culture transcends Nigerian and Africa. We global. I hope we Yorubas appreciate our heritage."

Oyinbo man taught about Yoruba gods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an old video shared by Yoòbá Media on Instagram showed the moment a white man who practices Ifa as a religion spoke to many Yorubas during an event.

In the clip, the man surprisingly spoke fluent Yoruba language as he told people about his experiences in Nigeria as an Ifa priest.

When a person asked him how long it takes to become a priest, the white man revealed that the period is relative to different individuals.

Source: Legit.ng