Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently took to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of himself

Feeling himself, the actor and politician went on to name himself the self-appealing man in Nigeria, which stirred reactions

While many of his colleagues have since taken to the comment sections to hail him, social media users couldn’t help but drag him

Popular actor Yul Edochie is making headlines after he shared some new photos of himself via his Instagram account.

The caption he added to the post has, however, sparked reactions as the actor and son of veteran actor Pete Edochie went on to describe himself as the most self-appealing man in the country.

Yul Edochie brags with new photos. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of him wearing a white top, shorts and red fez cap, the Nollywood actor wrote:

“Se*iest man in Nigeria. Up and grateful.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the photos below:

Many react as Yul Edochie names himself the most self-appealing man in Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from the actor’s colleagues, fans and followers, see them below:

kevkenkris:

"Bloggers food is ready ooo Odogwu is ready to feed you people throughout this year ."

pirolightofficial:

"Why them nor go rush 4 all this ur over soft body."

i_am_golden_jenny:

"Most confused man in Nigeria… u no sabi better thing."

don.makas.165:

"Palliative ndi Nollywood actresses ."

br_records:

"Contest for Mr. Nigeria first ."

desmond_black7:

"What happened to your presidential ambition sir ? ."

bbechiku:

"3rd wife loading. Ihe mere Mgbeafor ga-emecha mee Mgbeeke. What happened to Kweku will reach Kwaku."

sussanchi:

"ure not ooo, stop deceiving ursef, ure handsome but we still have people more handsome and se*ier than u, besides with is being handsome without sence again called??."

Yul Edochie cautions Nigerians mocking Tinubu's age

Controversial Nollywood actor and movie director Yul Edochie advised Nigerians making a mockery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu's health challenges to desist from doing so.

The actor made this call via his Twitter page as he warned anyone making a mockery of Tinubu's health and old age.

According to him, old age is a blessing, and sickness could happen to anyone, whether you are old or young.

Source: Legit.ng