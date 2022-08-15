A young Nigerian lady who has gained followers on her TikTok page with her skill spoke like the voice inside an ATM

In a clip she shared online, she gave the exact instructions the machine does whenever a person is using it

Many TikTok users who reacted to the video asked if she is not the real voice behind the popular ATM's

A short video of a Nigerian lady who does amazing voiceovers has drawn the interest of people on TikTok.

In one of the videos on her page, the lady mimicked the programmed voice inside an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

People applauded the lady for her voicing skill. Photo source: TikTok/@voiceofsteph

Human ATM

Using a background picture of an ATM, the lady voiced:

"Please enter your secret number. Please wait while your transaction is processing. Please take your cash."

Many people were surprised that she could speak exactly like the voice in the machine.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of reactions on TikTok. Below are some of them:

Franklyn Whitley said:

"see as you dey make me shout."

Doc slim said:

"Are you sure you’re not the voice herself?"

samjo said:

"not me wondering if she's the person behind that voice."

Incredible KayJay said:

"oh wowwwwww."

Gift Ifeanyi423 joked:

"I actually thought you wanted to educate us on how to use the ATM."

Ly dear said:

"I don finally catch this aunty wey dey always talk one minute remaining."

Lady mimicked MTN call voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with TikTok handle @Veraah amazed many people on the social media platform as she made a perfect mimicking of the female voice that speaks to MTN users.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady with a straight face moved her mouth in such a way that it synced with the performance. People who saw her video said she played the character so well.

A part of her rendition goes:

"Your account is too low of this call. Dial *767# to borrow airtime or dail *974* airtime amount# to buy directly from your bank."

Source: Legit.ng