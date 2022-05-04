A young lady with a very creative voice mimicked the popular voiceover that always tells MTN customers their credits are exhausted

The lady said she was not lip-syncing to a recorded voice as she used hers all through in the viral video

Many people who reacted to her clip said she could as well take the MTN job from the lady and she will do so well

A young lady with TikTok handle @Veraah has amazed many people on the social media platform as she made a perfect mimicking of the female voice that speaks to MTN users.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady with a straight face moved her mouth in such a way that it synced with the performance.

The lady said she used her real voice in the video. Photo source: TikTok/@Veraah

Source: UGC

MTN should give her the job

A part of her rendition goes:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Your account is too low of this call. Dial *767# to borrow airtime or dail *974* airtime amount# to buy directly from your bank."

People who saw her video said she played the character so well she could be given the job by the telecommunication company.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

derq said:

"Just take the job."

lilian_natural said:

"Don't worry dear it will go viral. you sound better than the MTN voiceover lady."

Luckiano said:

"wow without mic or studio work, u sound so cool.nice."

ONE_NIGERIA said:

"You are a talent. You can mimic the newscasters too and trust me you will go viral by doing this."

user3563614864088 asked:

"Are actually the one saying this or you recorded it."

She replied:

"Original voice."

funmite229 said:

"So you're The one....I have been looking for this person for a long time."

Nonso Jay said:

"So na you dey steal our credit ekwa?"

suzzybae said:

"You cast yourself now abi....dey expect me for your location."

Joylove273 said:

"You really tried babe, apply to Mtn to take over this awareness oo."

Emma Ekpes said:

"Dis one don borrow from MTN so tey she got the voice and borrow codes correctly."

Lady switched between Pidgin and British English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady known as Bella wowed many people on Instagram as she showed off her code-switching skill.

In a video she did in response to someone asking her to speak with her British accent as she did in a previous clip, Bella got everyone laughing.

She jokingly said that she is not the one in the video the person was referring to. She said all that using pidgin English. Within seconds, Bella switched to a British accent and said she was only joking, adding that she loves her foreign accent even though it is not 100% refined.

Source: Legit.ng