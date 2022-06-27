A throwback video has shown the moment a white man who is an Ifa priest lectured many Nigerians about the Yoruba religion

Speaking fluently in Yoruba, many Nigerians listened to him with rapt attention as he spoke to them

Social media users who watched his video had mixed reactions as some said foreigners may soon start teaching Yorubas their culture

An old video shared by Yoòbá Media on Instagram has shown the moment a white man who practices Ifa as a religion spoke to many Yorubas during an event.

In the clip, the man surprisingly spoke fluent Yoruba language as he told people about his experiences in Nigeria as an Ifa priest.

The white man answered everybody's questions in fluent Yoruba. Photo source: @yoruba_blog, Redcarpetfilms

Source: Instagram

I was not despised

When a person asked him how long it takes to become a priest, the white man revealed that the period is relative to different individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

For instance, he said that a family person with responsibilities will learn at a different pace when compared to a young apprentice.

As he spoke well in the local language, his audience could not hide their amazement. The Ifa priest, among many things, said that he was never looked down on by the Yorubas.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

olu_segun_ said:

"There are many Brazilian that study ifa."

hotep_enterprise said:

"Na them go Dey teach us our language very soon… no be the 'vernacular' teachers dey beat us for him dey speak so? Does it makes him less intelligent?"

az_koulture said:

"Eleyi wa very impressive oooo."

shuga_8 said:

"Wonderful, yet many Yoruba children can’t speak their language, they say it’s being tush."

wheme_xx said:

"@itstimiduhh isn’t that your parents in the video wearing blue ? I recognized your dad’s voice."

Another white woman sings in Yoruba language

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Heather Moradeyo on TikTok in a video showed her white grandmother who came to Nigeria decades ago.

Moradeyo said that after the woman arrived at the University of Ibadan in 1965, she fell in love with her grandfather and never left.

In a video, the woman sat behind a piano as she played to a Yoruba hymn. Many people were amazed that her spoken Yoruba is smooth.

Source: Legit.ng