A Nigerian medical graduate has taken to Facebook to share his excitement after he grabbed his medical degree

The young, fresh graduate named Tosin Sankara said he fought against failure and overcame it while pursuing his dreams

He said at some point he got depressed but all that is now in the past because he has finally graduated

A Nigerian man who just finished medical school is full of happiness and immeasurable joy that his journey to becoming a doctor is finally materialised.

The man named Tosin Sankara shared his excitement on Facebook, narrating how hard he had to work to make his dream come true.

Tosin overcame all his challenges and became a doctor. Photo credit: Tosin Sankara.

The journey of gaining admission after writing JAMB 7 times

Tosin said before he got into medical school at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state he sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination a total of seven times.

He wrote on Facebook:

"My final year result came out today and I passed. I'm officially a Medical Doctor. A journey that started in 2014 after writing UTME 7 times (passed all attempts) getting Medicine on the 7th attempt. The race to being a medical doctor is a marathon. I've run my race. I thank everyone involved in the accomplishment of this audacious dream."

In a short interview with Legit.ng, Tosin said he battled depression and failure but at last, he was able to come out with success. He narrated the difficulties he faced:

"I got depressed. I got broke, I fought against failure, but I'm happy in all, I never repeated any year."

After he shared his inspiring story, his friends on Facebook showered him with plenty of congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng sought to know if the current strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU did not affect his studies, Tosin said his class was not affected.

