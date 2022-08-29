It is now safe to refer to popular Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, as a doctor after bagging the accolade at a university based in the Republic of Benin

The veteran movie star shared photos of herself in an academic gown and declared that she wasn't expecting it

Ireti also noted that her mum would have been proud of her, and fans have showered her with congratulatory messages

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has bagged an honourary doctorate degree from the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG) University in Cotonou, Republic of Benin

The thespian shared the good news to her fans on Instagram and gushed about becoming a doctor.

Ireti Doyle bags doctorate degree. Credit: @iretidoyle

Source: Instagram

Doyle noted that she never expected the accolade as she shared lovely photos of herself in the university's academic gown.

She also said that she has put in a lot of work, and her mother would have been proud of her.

According to her::

"I have envisaged many things for myself... and having put, and still putting in the work, I have a healthy expectation of receiving "accolades".But at no point did I see THIS coming."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians congratulate Ireti Doyle

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of the actress' post to congratulate her on the doctorate degree she just got.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Monalisacode:

"Congratulations You deserve it and more Prof."

Adenikeoyetunde:

"Aww. Sunshine baby girl. Well done egbon."

Ojulewastudio:

"More of God's unending favours and Grace to you, congratulations.

Nkirunjoku:

"Oh yes it does and we love it! Congrats mama."

Actor Alex Ekubo receives doctorate degree from Benin university

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) recognised Alex Ekubo for his works, and he was given a doctorate degree in Arts and Culture.

To celebrate the great achievement, Ekubo took to his verified Instagram page to share the good news with fans.

The movie star reintroduced himself as Dr. Alex Ekubo to fans as he thanked the university for the great honour.

Source: Legit.ng